TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Shares Up 4.8%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17, 1,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFIFF. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

TFI International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

