TFI International (TSE:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.53

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$48.53 and last traded at C$47.58, with a volume of 548404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.56.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$56.00 target price on shares of TFI International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get TFI International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$563,310.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Company Profile (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.