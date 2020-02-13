The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The GEO Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.57-2.67 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 57,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.