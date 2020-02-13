The Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN) Trading Down 8.6%

The Greater Cannabis Company (NASDAQ:GCAN)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 280,355 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 588,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

The Greater Cannabis Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCAN)

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems. It holds the license of Eluting Transmucosal Patch platform for non-invasive drug delivery in the cannabis field. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

