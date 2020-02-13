The Western Union Company Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

NYSE WU opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

