THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $39,931.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

