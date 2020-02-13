TheStreet Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to C+

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ScanSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.