Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:TIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.
About Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
