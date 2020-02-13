Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:TIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 8.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

