TMAC Resources’ (TMMFF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a $4.50 price objective on TMAC Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMMFF opened at $1.79 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

