Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,007. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 399,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 226,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.