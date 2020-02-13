TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,153. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

In other TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT news, insider Gary Paul Henson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $79,152.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

