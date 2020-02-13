Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $790.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Shares of Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.39), with a volume of 9366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782.50 ($10.29).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 734.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 649. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 million and a P/E ratio of 45.66.

In other Tracsis news, insider Macdonald Gouveia Andrade purchased 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £24,996.26 ($32,881.16).

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit