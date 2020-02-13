Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $790.00

Shares of Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.39), with a volume of 9366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782.50 ($10.29).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 734.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 649. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 million and a P/E ratio of 45.66.

In other Tracsis news, insider Macdonald Gouveia Andrade purchased 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £24,996.26 ($32,881.16).

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

