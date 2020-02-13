Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.29

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.29 and traded as low as $66.00. Transense Technologies shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 13,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.33.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

