TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 975,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

