Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.67

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.67 and traded as high as $70.50. Tribal Group shares last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 23,008 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.67. The company has a market cap of $142.20 million and a PE ratio of 30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

In related news, insider Mark Pickett sold 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £371,000 ($488,029.47).

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

