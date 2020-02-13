TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) Trading Up 0.7%

TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.44, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.5147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

