Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 223,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,288. Trivago has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

