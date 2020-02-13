TrueChain Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $30.80 million and $28.03 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.34 or 0.06083834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00055978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00128607 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

