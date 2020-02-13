Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 70 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,495,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,690,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,424.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

