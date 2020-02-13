TUI (LON:TUI) Given New GBX 930 Price Target at Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut TUI to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded TUI to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut TUI to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut TUI to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

Shares of TUI stock traded down GBX 23.20 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 902.40 ($11.87). 2,113,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 894.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 922.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

