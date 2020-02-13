UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,232,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,255,000 after acquiring an additional 199,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $6,782,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

