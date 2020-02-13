UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period. UDR also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.01-2.05 EPS.

UDR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,003. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. UDR has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

