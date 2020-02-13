Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. 4,984,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,232. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UA. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

