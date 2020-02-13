Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 7,957,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

