Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $27.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.81.

UAA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 7,957,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

