United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 615,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9,910.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,643 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.