Universe Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $191,379.00 and $6.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,542,155 coins and its circulating supply is 85,342,155 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

