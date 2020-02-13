Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 771,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320,334 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

