USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking Sells 1,395 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

G Doug Iiekking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $188,490.96.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

