ValuEngine Downgrades CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCR. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CCR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 19,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $241.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,146 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of CONSOL Coal Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

