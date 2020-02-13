Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 2,474,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,699. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

