Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $131,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,750. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

