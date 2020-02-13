Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $154.74 and a 52-week high of $185.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

