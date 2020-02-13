Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Trading 50% Higher

Vapor Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VPOR) shares traded up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,470,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,149,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Vapor Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPOR)

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

