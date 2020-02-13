Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.40. 9,492,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

