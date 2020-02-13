Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

VRNS stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.60%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $23,407,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

