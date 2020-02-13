Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.93)-($0.89) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company issued revenue guidance of $286-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.43 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.93–0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 320,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,025. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

