Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,906 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.81. 277,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.49 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.