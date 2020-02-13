Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,501 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 101,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.50. The company had a trading volume of 285,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,455. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.19 and a twelve month high of $246.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average is $229.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

