Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

