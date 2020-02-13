Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

