Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 233,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 2,007,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

