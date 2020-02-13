Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after acquiring an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,045,682,000 after acquiring an additional 293,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

