ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

ViacomCBS has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

