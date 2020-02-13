Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.54. Vicinity Centres shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 6,084,180 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.58.

The business also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Vicinity Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

