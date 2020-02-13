Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.62

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.
Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
