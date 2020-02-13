VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00491.

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEZ opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

