VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $48.50 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

