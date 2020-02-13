Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 5,905 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

CRNX opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

