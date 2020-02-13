Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 196.93 ($2.59).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 152.64 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.